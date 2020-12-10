Stones thrown at JP Nadda’s convoy, Vijayvargiya’s vehicle looted | India News

India Top Headlines

KOLKATA: BJP West Bengal Party Leader Dilip Ghosh alleged that stones were thrown at the convoy of BJP National President JP Nadda on its way to Diamond Harbor in West Bengal.The party also alleged that its workers were beaten by TMC cadres in the Diamond Harbor area in Parganas district 24 of southern West Bengal prior to the party president’s visit there.

Saffron party flags were ripped off at the site of Nadda’s program and some of her workers were also beaten up by the ruling TMC, state BJP sources said.

BJP National Vice President Mukul Roy alleged that a “jungle raj” is taking place in West Bengal.

“The rule of law has ceased to exist in Bengal. The opposition parties cannot carry out their programs. A raj is being carried out in the jungle in the state,” Roy said.

Local TMC leaders denied the accusations, saying they are “unfounded” and “politically motivated.”

Nadda had arrived here Wednesday on a two-day visit to take stock of the state BJP’s activities and participate in an ongoing mass outreach campaign, which was picked up before the 2021 assembly elections.