Shah Calls Attack on Nadda “Sponsored Violence”: Center Seeks World Bank Government Report on “Serious Security Flaws” | India News

NEW DELHI: The Center on Thursday requested a report from the West Bengal government on alleged “serious security breaches” during BJP President JP Nadda’s visit to the state, as Union Interior Minister Amit Shah , called the attack on Nadda “sponsored violence.” , and alleged that the state had “descended into an era of tyranny and anarchy” under the Trinamool government.

The central government also sent a communication to Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, requesting a detailed report on the public order situation and the measures the state government is taking to maintain peace and quiet after Thursday’s attack on the Nadda convoy, they said. government officials here.

Nadda’s convoy was allegedly attacked with stones and bricks while en route to Diamond Harbor in Calcutta. The cars of various party leaders, including that of the BJP National Secretary General Kailash Vijayvargiya and West Bengal BJP Chief Dilip Ghosh, who were part of the convoy, were damaged in the alleged attack.

Tweeting about the incident, Shah said: “Bengal has descended into an era of tyranny, anarchy and darkness under the Trinamool government. The way in which political violence has been institutionalized and taken to the extreme in West Bengal under TMC rule. it’s sad and worrying. ”

Condemning the attack, Shah said the Center was taking the “incident seriously” and that the West Bengal government “will have to answer to the peace-loving people of the state for this sponsored violence.”

Expressing serious security concerns, Ghosh in a letter to Shah alleged that “during his various engagements (from Nadda) in Kolkata, it was observed that there were serious failures in security arrangements, allegedly due to negligence and / or casual approach by the department of State Police . ”

Ghosh also alleged that a “mob” of more than 200 people with sticks and bamboos marched by raising black flags in front of the BJP state unit office in Calcutta.

He also claimed that some of the protesters got into cars parked in front of the party office and shouted slogans, and that “the police did not intervene to arrest them and allowed them to enter a nearby perimeter of Nadda ji’s vehicle.”

In response to the letter, the Union Ministry of the Interior has requested a report from the West Bengal government on the alleged “serious security breaches” during the visit of the BJP president, the circumstances and the measures that have been taken in this regard. said a ministry official.

According to the official, the Union’s Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla also spoke with the West Bengal chief secretary in the morning about Ghosh’s allegations.

Nadda is currently on a two-day visit to West Bengal, where assembly elections are due to take place next year.

Mamata Banerjee’s nephew, Abhishek Banerjee, represents Diamond Harbor at the Lok Sabha.

