SCBA condemns the use of force and repressive measures against protesting farmers | India News

NEW DELHI: The Executive Committee of the Supreme Court Bar Association has resolved to condemn the use of force and repressive measures against farmers protesting against the Center’s new agricultural laws.

The SCBA committee has asked all involved to defend and protect the constitutional right of all citizens to peacefully protest.

“The Executive Committee of the Supreme Court Bar Association has been shocked to read reports in the media about the use of brute force to dissolve peaceful protests, where citizens speak out against actions by the State that they believe denigrate. your basic rights.

“The recent legislation on agricultural products, which excludes the jurisdiction of civil courts, followed by the use of force to prevent farmers from holding non-violent protests for their rights is a good example. Farmers have tried to present their views on the laws that in their opinion violate their rights, “the commission said in a statement.

The resolution was passed at a meeting held on December 4 and released to the media today through SCBA Acting Secretary Rohit Pandey.

The SCBA said it emphasizes that the right of citizens to discuss, debate, criticize or protest against such bills or laws is sacrosanct and peaceful protest is a cornerstone of our Constitution and the foundation of human rights.

“The Executive Committee of the Supreme Court Bar Association has unanimously resolved to condemn the use of force and repressive measures against peaceful protesters, and calls on all interested governments to defend and protect the constitutional right of all citizens to protest peacefully, “the committee said. .

