SC Asks J&K HC to Decide on Dec. 21 Allegations Seeking Revision of Its Verdict Eliminating the Roshni India News Act

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Thursday asked the Jammu and Kashmir High Court to rule on Dec. 21 petitions seeking review of its verdict eliminating the Roshni Act that granted property rights to occupants of state lands.

The supreme court said it will hear appeals filed before it in January last week challenging the Oct. 9 verdict of the high court.

A court headed by Judge NV Ramana considered the verbal assurance of Attorney General Tushar Mehta, who appeared for the Jammu and Kashmir administration, that no enforcement action will be taken against petitioners who have approached the higher court on the matter because they did not they are “land grabbers or unauthorized persons”.

Mehta told the high court that the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir has already filed a petition for review with the high court and said that the authority “is not against the common people and in good faith who are not land grabbers.” .

The court, which also includes judges Surya Kant and Aniruddha Bose, said that processing the appeals before the higher court would not hinder the higher court from deciding pending review petitions there.

The Jammu and Kashmir High Court had declared the Roshni Law “illegal, unconstitutional and untenable” on 9 October and ordered a CBI investigation into the award of land under this law.

The Roshni Law was enacted in 2001 with the dual objective of generating resources to finance energy projects and granting property rights to occupants of state lands.

