sc-allows-other-courts-to-deal-with-bcci-and-cricket-associations

On Wednesday, the Supreme Court lifted his one-year stay and allowed other courts in the country to also settle issues related to the Board of Control of Cricket India (BCCI), state cricket associations and clubs.

In March 2019, the high court had appointed lead attorney PS Narasimha as amicus curiae and sought his help in resolving disputes from cricket bodies through meetings and mediation. At the time, the court had prevented all other courts and tribunals from examining or proceeding with any matter related to BCCI or any state cricket association until Narasimha submits reports on dispute resolution.

On Wednesday, an SC court, headed by Judge L Nageswara Rao, took note of the relevant reports filed by the amicus and said that the restraining order can now be lifted to allow other courts and tribunals to decide the issues within its jurisdiction.

The bank thus modified the order of 2019, stating that the amicus has presented that the mediation process with various cricket organizations has already ended.

Regarding this order, the court also resolved more than two dozen applications submitted by various bodies, including the cricket associations of Kerala, Karnataka, Telangana and Bihar. The court asked all of these applicants to go to the appropriate forum for adjudication of their arguments now that the provisional restraining order has been lifted.

While dealing with a handful of other apps, he refused to accept requests to review the terms of the mediation or set it aside. The order stated that the court has to reject all attempts to escape mediation, undertaken by Narasimha with various bodies.

“Mr. Narasimha met with representatives of associations, clubs and the committee of administrators (CoA), BCCI. After a series of meetings, the disputes between the parties in this series of interlocutory requests have been resolved and signed minutes of meetings are also delivered, ”said the court, refusing to accept the requests for modification of the terms of the agreements.

He also noted that most state associations have complied with the Lodha Committee reforms, accepted by the Supreme Court in 2018, after which elections have also been held. The bank said that by taking note of these developments, most of the pending applications can be removed.

On other matters that required a hearing in the face of possible contests from the opposing side, the bank said it would hear them in the third week of January.

The Supreme Court, in a series of orders since 2014, has renewed the BCCI and has forced all recognized cricket associations in the country to adopt and implement the reforms recommended by the Lodha Justice Committee.

His orders had led to the removal of N Srinivasan as BCCI president due to a conflict of interest following an investigation into the IPL gambling and ad posting scandal, as well as dispensing with the inclusion of ministers and public officials over 70 as members of the BCCI.

The court also obligated all state associations to adopt the Lodha Committee’s recommendations in order to continue as recognized associations entitled to vote at the BCCI polls, in addition to continuing to receive funding from the apex cricket body.