India Top Headlines

Punjab Marriages Become Farmers’ Fund Raisers | India News

BATHINDA / PATIALA: It is marriage season in Punjab and the families of the brides and grooms are going the extra mile to raise funds for the ongoing farmers’ protest against the farm laws. While a family in Muktsar district asked guests not to receive gifts and instead donate to the cause of farmers, a family in Patiala contributed all the “shagun” (cash given away by guests) .

A family in a village near Malout town in Punjab’s Muktsar district has gone the extra mile to collect funds for the ongoing farmers’ protest against farm laws.

At the wedding reception of her nephew, Jasdeep Singh Brar, a sarpanch from a village near the town of Malout in the Muktsar district, made an announcement of “no gifts for the bride and groom.” “But donations to support the farmers’ protest are welcome and those interested in doing their bit are welcome,” he said, pointing to a nearby collection box.

Brar’s family owns farmland and runs a brokerage shop in Malout. Her brother’s son got married on Monday and a reception party was thrown in the evening.

“A little less than Rs 1 lakh was raised for the farmers during the reception. We add a little more to make it one lakh. We will go to the Delhi border on Friday to hand over the money to farmers’ organizations, ”Brar told TOI.

Flags of farmers’ organizations have been seen at some marriage functions in recent days in Punjab. Slogans have even been raised at wedding parties in support of farmers.

In the town of Nabha in the Patiala district, an educated farmer has announced that he will contribute all the “shagun” during his marriage to help finance the farmers’ protest on the Delhi borders.

Amandeep Sigh, 26, from Nabha’s Duladdi village, said this during a pre-marriage ritual in her village on Tuesday.

“I would donate without mentioning my name as I want to serve the agricultural community. My father became an “arhtiya” (commission agent) after his health deteriorated and he was unable to work in the fields. I am engaged in agriculture together with my uncle Avtar Singh on 50 acres of land, of which I have 20 acres, while 20 acres are owned by my uncle and the remaining 10 acres are rented, ”said Amandeep, who will marry on Thursday. .

Original source