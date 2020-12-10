Prime Minister Modi will lay the foundations for the new Parliament building: everything you need to know

Opinion

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone for a new Parliament building on Thursday at an event attended by leaders of various political parties, cabinet ministers and ambassadors from different countries.

PM Modi will also hold the opening ceremony of the building, which is expected to be completed in 2022 at an estimated cost of Rs 971 crore.

The event will begin at 12:55 p.m. M. And the first stone will be laid at 1 pm. M., The officials said, adding that a ‘sarva dharma prarthana’ (interfaith prayer) will be held at 1:30 pm. M. The prime minister will deliver his speech on the occasion at 2:15 p.m., they said.

Lok Sabha President Om Birla had previously said: “The existing temple of democracy is turning 100 years old … Our compatriots are proud that our own people are building the new one as an excellent example of Aatmanirbhar Bharat. “” The new building will showcase the cultural diversity of the country. Hopefully, in the 75th year of Independence (2022), the session of Parliament will be held in the new building, “he said.

The existing Parliament building will be preserved as it is an archaeological asset of the country, Birla said.

Everything you need to know about the new Parliament building:

1. The existing building is a British-era structure, designed by Edwin Lutyens and Herbert Baker, responsible for the planning and construction of New Delhi, according to a press release.

2. The foundation stone of the present House of Parliament was laid on February 12, 1921 and the construction took six years and cost Rs 83 lakh at that time. The opening ceremony was held on January 18, 1927 by the then Governor General of India, Lord Irwin. The new building will have an area of ​​64,500 square meters.

3. The new building will also have a large Constitution Hall to showcase India’s democratic heritage, a hall for members of Parliament, a library, multiple commission rooms, dining rooms and ample parking space, the statement added.

4. In the new building, the Lok Sabha chamber will have a capacity of 888 members, while Rajya Sabha will have 384 member seats. The Lok Sabha chamber will have the option of increasing its seating capacity to 1,224 members during joint sessions. This has been done taking into account the future increase in the membership of the two houses.

5. In September this year, Tata Projects Limited won the tender to build the new Parliament building. The new building will be constructed close to the existing one under the Central Vista remodeling project.

6. The existing Parliament House building will be adequately modernized to provide more functional spaces for parliamentary events to ensure its use in conjunction with the new building.

7. The existing building is a huge circular building 560 feet in diameter. The estate of the House of Parliament is surrounded by an ornamental wall of red sandstone or iron railings with iron gates that can be closed when occasions demand. The building has twelve doors.

(With PTI inputs)