NRC Software Designed to Help Ineligible People, Official Tells HC | India News

GUWAHATI: Assam NRC coordinator Hitesh Dev Sarma has submitted to the Gauhati High Court that the computer software used in the family tree verification process to update the list of Indian citizens in the state was designed to help the data entry operators with “questionable integrity” to include names of “large numbers” of ineligible persons on the list.

Sarma added that the bug will remain unless the process is thoroughly re-examined. Sarma assumed the position of state coordinator of the NRC after his predecessor Prateek Hajela, who had completed the process of updating the NRC, left the state in a cadre delegation to Madhya Pradesh.

In his affidavit submitted to the HC, Sarma said, “… the software prepared for the matching family tree does not provide for quality controls.”

Sarma reported that a sample check was performed on three Seva Kendras NRCs and it was found that the names of 943 people from the data from 2,346 legacy data codes were entered into the draft NRC by incorrect data uploading.

“Around 40.2% of erroneous entries were found, which perhaps cannot be taken as unintentional human error. This implies that the integrity of some of the verifying officers was not beyond doubt, ”he said.

