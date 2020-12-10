Need to continue efforts to address threats from bioterrorism and pandemic diseases: Rajnath Singh at ADMM-Plus

Opinion

Union Defense Minister Rajnath Singh during his speech at the ASEAN plus defense ministers meeting (ADMM-Plus) on Thursday said that we must continue our efforts to address threats from bioterrorism and pandemic diseases.

“Threats to the rule-based order, maritime security, cybercrime and terrorism, to name a few, remain the challenges we must address as a forum,” said the Defense Minister on the occasion of the tenth anniversary of the meeting.

The ADMM-PLUS is a platform for ASEAN and its eight dialogue partners Australia, China, India, Japan, New Zealand, Republic of Korea, Russia and the United States (collectively referred to as plus countries), to strengthen cooperation in security and defense for peace, stability and development in the region.

Singh during his speech further noted that the collective achievement in the last decade has been remarkable in advancing multilateral cooperation through strategic dialogue and practical cooperation on security.

“ADMM has grown in the last decade to become the axis of peace, stability and rule-based order in this region,” he said, adding that exercising self-control in carrying out activities and avoiding actions that could further complicate the situation, go a long way to achieve sustained peace in the region.

In 2019, Singh had attended the meeting in Bangkok and the opening ceremony of the Defense & Security Expo 2019.

Since 2017, ADMM-PLUS has met annually to enable better dialogue and cooperation between ASEAN and PLUS nations in an increasingly challenging regional security environment.

The meeting focuses on promoting mutual trust and confidence among defense establishments through greater dialogue and transparency, improving regional peace and stability through defense and security cooperation, benefiting member states of the ASEAN in building capacity to address shared security challenges among many other goals.

(With contributions from the agency)

