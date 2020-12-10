ncb-to-present-drug-lord-azam-sheikh-in-court-today-in-its-investigation-related-to-the-death-case-of-sushant-singh-rajput

Opinion

The Office of Narcotics Control will present Azam Sheikh Jumman in court on Thursday and seek his pretrial detention. The agency has said that this is the biggest advance in its investigation into the drug case related to the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Jumman is known as the “biggest drug dealer” in Mumbai, an NCB official told ANI.

On Wednesday, the agency raided several locations in Milat Nagar in Lokhandwala based on information provided by Rigel Mahakala, who was arrested Tuesday night. Rigel Mahakala was linked to Anuj Keshwani, who in turn was linked to Kaizan Ibrahi. All three are now in jail. In its largest seizure so far, the NCB recovered five kilograms of malana cream worth around 2.5 million rupees, ecstasy tablets, a certain amount of opium and 14 lakh rupees in cash on Wednesday.

Sheikh is the main drug supplier linked to this case, the NCB has said. Apparently, he obtained malana cream, the world’s most desirable Charas, from Himachal Pradesh. An OCN official told PTI that malana cream grows only in the Malana region of Himachal Pradesh and its cost ranges from Rs 40 to Rs 50 per kg on the international market.

Aside from recovery, the agency has said it has also found a list of Jumman’s clients in Mumbai.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik were arrested in this case. Both are now out on bail. A special NDPS (Narcotics and Psychotropic Substances) court has also said that illicit drug financing charges do not apply to Shwoik.

The OCN has questioned several Bollywood personalities, including Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan and Arjun Rampal. Comedian Bharti Singh and her husband Harsh Limbachiyaa were arrested in the NCB drug investigation and later released on bail. The NCB began its investigation after the Directorate of Enforcement (ED), which was investigating money laundering charges linked to the case, shared some social media chats recovered from Rhea Chakraborty’s mobile phone, hinting at the alleged use of prohibited drugs.