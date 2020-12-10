India Top Headlines

Narendra Singh Tomar to urge farmers to end protests and work with the government | India News

NEW DELHI: Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar will urge farmers to end their protest and work with the government on Thursday, sources told ANI.

“The Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar will call on farmers to end their agitation and work with the government today. He will also inform the media,” a source said.

Meanwhile, the farmers’ protest entered today on the 15th and the demonstrations continue at the Sant Nirankari Samagam field in Burari, outside Delhi and on the borders.

On Wednesday, the Center presented a proposal for possible amendments to the bills to the representatives of the Protestant farmers, which the farmer The unions rejected and said they will intensify their protest against the repeal of these laws.

The proposal was sent to farmer union leaders after they attended a meeting called by Interior Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday. Farmers protest on the borders of Delhi against three agricultural laws.

the farmer The unions had summoned Bharat Bandh on Tuesday in support of their demand, which was supported by various political parties.

Farmers protest against Farmer Trade and Trade in Products (Promotion and Facilitation) Law of 2020, Farmer (Empowerment and Protection) Price Guarantee Agreement and Agricultural Services Act, 2020 and the Essential Products (Amendment) Act, 2020.

Times of India