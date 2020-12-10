mukesh-ambani-becomes-a-grandfather

Opinion

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani became a grandfather on Thursday after a child was born to his eldest son.

“Shloka and Akash Ambani today became the proud parents of a boy in Mumbai,” said a statement from the Ambani family spokesman.

Akash married Shloka, the daughter of diamond artist Russell Mehta, in March 2019.

Ambani, 63, and his wife Nita have three children: twins Akash and Isha, 29, and Anant, 25. The Ambani family is said to have returned to Mumbai just before Diwali last month after spending a considerable time abroad.

“Nita and Mukesh Ambani are delighted to become grandparents for the first time when they welcomed the great-grandson of Dhirubhai and Kokilaben Ambani,” the statement said. “The new arrival has brought immense joy to the Mehta and Ambani families.” Both mother and son are fine, he added.