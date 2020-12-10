India Top Headlines

Maharashtra orders investigation into “denial” of specifications to Navlakha in jail | India News

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Interior Minister Anil Deshmukh ordered an investigation into Taloja prison authorities who allegedly denied the case of links between Elgar Parishad and the Maoists, accused Gautam Navlakha of glasses after refusing to accept a package sent by the family of the latter.

Deshmukh made the announcement on Twitter.

“The Bhima-Koregaon case accused Gautam Navlakha of denying the glasses to the prison authorities because they refused to accept the package sent by his family,” Deshmukh said in the tweet.

“I have ordered an investigation into this matter. I believe that this situation should have been handled humanely and such incidents should be avoided in the future,” he added.

Navlakha’s relatives had claimed on Monday that his glasses were stolen on November 27 inside the Taloja prison, where he is being held.

They claimed that Navlakha is “almost blind” without the glasses, yet when they sent him a new pair of glasses in the mail earlier this month, the prison authorities refused to accept them and returned them to him.

On Tuesday, noting that humanity is the most important thing, the Bombay High Court referred to the alleged theft of Navlakha’s glasses inside the prison and called for the need to hold a workshop for prison officials to sensitize them on the needs of the prisoners.

A bench in the division of judges SS Shinde and MS Karnik said it had learned how the glasses were stolen inside the prison and the prison authorities refused to accept the new glasses sent by his family by courier.

Times of India