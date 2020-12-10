India Top Headlines

Lahaul-Spiti in Himachal Pradesh receives fresh snowfall | India News

SHIMLA: Lahaul-Spiti in Himachal Pradesh received fresh snowfall in 24 hours through Thursday morning, while some parts of the state saw rain, the meteorological department said.

Keylong in Lahaul-Spiti was the coldest place in the state at minus 2.3 degrees Celsius and received 15 cm of snow, said Shimla MeT center director Manmohan Singh.

The rain hit Tissa (24mm), Kothi (17mm), Bharmour (16mm), Saloni (11mm), Manali (8mm), Dalhousie (7mm) and Dharamshala (6mm).

Kalpa in Kinnaur district registered a low of 1.3 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature in Manali and Kufri was 5 degrees Celsius each.

Dalhousie and Shimla recorded a low of 6.2 degrees Celsius and 7.9 degrees Celsius, respectively.

The highest temperature in the state was recorded in Una at 27.5 degrees Celsius.

The meteorologist has forecast rain on low plains and hills, and rain and snowfall on middle and upper hills on Fridays and Saturdays.

Reference page