J&K Lawyer Linked to Cong Arrested for Transporting Terrorists | India News

SRINAGAR: A lawyer linked to Congress and charged with transporting terrorists in his car was arrested and booked under the South Kashmir Shopian Illicit Activity (Prevention) Act on Thursday, just fifteen days after the National Investigative Agency ( NIA) picked up the youth wing of the PDP. Chief Waheed-ur-Rehman Para for allegedly rubbing shoulders with the banned Hizbul Mujahideen.

J&K police said Gowhar Ahmed Wani had been on the run for two days since Monday, when the army’s 44 Rashtriya rifles intercepted his car at Baba Khader Rampura Chowk in the Trenz area of ​​Shopian, relying on inputs that some alleged terrorists traveled with him. The lawyer abandoned his car even as the Army team went looking for the terrorists who had jumped out of the vehicle before him, an officer said.

Wani, a resident of Imam Sahab, returned home on Wednesday and was immediately detained for questioning. “He had initially tried to play the victim. We formally arrested him after hours of questioning him,” said a high-ranking police officer.

Wani is the second Shopian political official to be arrested this year on charges of aiding terrorists, although his party affiliation has been questioned by Congress. J&K Head of Congress GA Mir told TOI: “We do not have anyone by the name of Gowhar Wani in our ranks at Shopian. The police are wrongly linking a lawyer they have arrested with Congress. We vehemently deny having something to do with him. ”

In May, the NIA team investigating the alleged link of the suspended Davinder Singh DSP with terrorist teams had caught a former district sarpanch who was allegedly working as a weapons supplier for terrorist teams. The defendant Tariq Mir, who was elected sarpanch on a National Conference ticket, had also contested and lost the Wachi assembly seat in southern Kashmir on a BJP ticket in 2014.

Meanwhile, a local youth identified as Irshad Ahmad Reshi was arrested in the Tral area of ​​Pulwama on Thursday with some ammunition, including eight detonators, and a walkie-talkie.

In Nehama de Kulgam, suspected terrorists threw a hand grenade at a CRPF camp belonging to the 18th Battalion. No loss of life or injuries were reported.

