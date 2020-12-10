India Top Headlines

J&K DDC Elections: 50% Polls in Phase 5 | India News

SRINAGAR: The fifth phase of the district development council (DDC) polls in J&K saw 51% of the 8.27 lakh electorate exercising their right to vote.

State Elections Commissioner (SEC) KK Sharma said the polls ended peacefully, save for a few minor incidents of stoning in Anantnag.

In the fifth phase, the total percentage of surveys in the Kashmir Valley was 32.7%, while in the Jammu division it more than doubled to 66.6%.

Poonch district topped the Jammu region with the highest voting percentage at 71%, while in Kashmir, Bandpora recorded the highest voting percentage at 57%.

Sharma said 1,193 of the 2,104 polling stations established in Kashmir for this phase were declared “hypersensitive.”

