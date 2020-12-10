‘It will end the protest only after the government repeals the agricultural laws,’ says farmer leader Tikait

Opinion

Farmers protesting the three new farm laws passed by Parliament have again said that they will not end their uproar until the laws are repealed. The farmers’ position was reiterated by the Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU), which is leading the uproar.

BKU leader Rakesh Tikait said the government is only interested in ending the protest rather than solving the problem.

“They (the central government) want amendments to them but we want these laws to be repealed. We don’t want changes. We will end our protest only when these laws are withdrawn, ”Tikait said according to the new ANI agency. In addition, he demanded that the government present a bill on the minimum support price (MSP), since it does not have a policy in this regard. “As the government brought the three bills, they should also bring a bill on the MSP,” he said, ANI reported.

The comments come a day after the government sent a proposal for amendments it plans to incorporate into the farm laws to protesters on the Singhu border, near Delhi. However, the agitating farmers rejected the proposal and demanded the total withdrawal of the laws passed in September.

On the prospect of future talks with the government, Tikait said they are still ready, even after several rounds of talks. “As long as the government invites us, we will talk to them,” Tikat said, according to ANI.

So far, there have been five rounds of talks between the government and farmers, but no solution has been found to end the uproar.

Farmers protest against the Trade in Agricultural Products and Trade (Promotion and Facilitation) Act 2020; the Farmers’ Agreement (Empowerment and Protection) on Price Guarantee and Agricultural Services Law, 2020; and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act 2020.

Meanwhile, protesters announced Wednesday that they will intensify their agitation by blocking roads to further increase pressure on the government. On Wednesday, union leaders said there will be sit-ins near the BJP offices on December 14. On December 12, they will block the Delhi-Jaipur and Agra highways.

They have also called on farmers from other parts of the country to come to Delhi.