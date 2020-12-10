India records 31,521 new infections in the last 24 hours, the number of active cases at an all-time low

Opinion

Continuing the trend of a steady decline in the number of active cases, India reported 3,72,293 active cases on Thursday, a record low. In the last 24 hours, 31,521 new cases of Covid-19 have been registered, which is slightly lower than Wednesday’s figure of 32,080. More than 37,000 people have been discharged and 412 deaths have been recorded in the last 24 hours, bringing the total count to 97,67,371.

For the fourth day in a row, the number of active cases in India remained below 4 lakh. The number of active cases represents 3.81% of the total number of cases.

India’s Covid-19 count had crossed the two million mark on August 7, three million on August 23, and four million on September 5. It passed the five million mark on September 16, six million on September 28, seven million on October 11. eight million lakh on October 29 and nine on November 20.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), as of December 9, 15,07,59,726 samples had been analyzed and by Wednesday 9,22,959 samples.

Kerala, Maharashtra, Delhi, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat are reporting 75 percent of new cases, according to data from the Institute on Wednesday.

The peak death toll is recorded in Delhi, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Kerala, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, and Himachal Pradesh.