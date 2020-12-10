India and Nepal Decide to Resume Flight Services Under Air Bubble Agreement | India News
NEW DELHI: India and Nepal have decided to resume flight services between the two countries under an air bubble deal, sources said Thursday.
Initially, the service will start with a daily flight from each side between Delhi and Kathmandu, they said.
“We had proposed Nepal some time ago and Nepal It has cleared it up now, “said a source.
The sources said that Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla during his recent visit to Nepal, had highlighted the importance of person-to-person connectivity in sync with the special relationship between the two countries.
The sources said that the service will start with Indian and Nepalese citizens and all those who have a valid Indian visa, except the tourist visa.
People with Indian Citizenship Abroad (OCI) and People of Indian Origin (PIO) may also travel.
From the Indian side, the flights will be operated by Air India which, in normal hours, had a daily flight between Delhi and Kathmandu, the sources said.
“The arrangement of the air bubbles will follow medical protocols as is being done with other countries, including a 72-hour RT PCR test report before the trip,” the source said.
Scheduled international flights have been suspended in India since March 23 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
However, special international passenger flights have been operating in India under the Vande Bharat Mission since May and under bilateral air bubble agreements formed between India and other countries since July.
