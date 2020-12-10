India Top Headlines

In the presence of China’s Defense Minister Rajnath Singh calls for self-control | India News

NEW DELHI: In a thinly veiled reference to China’s aggressive and expansionary behavior, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh said on Thursday that countries should exercise restraint and refrain from taking actions that could complicate situations in the region.

At a virtual meeting of Asean defense ministers from ten countries and their eight dialogue partners, Singh said: “Threats to rule-based order, maritime security, cybercrime and terrorism, just to name a few, continue being the challenges that we must tackle as a forum “.

The meeting, which included Chinese Defense Minister Wei Fenghe, came amid the ongoing military confrontation between India and China in eastern Ladakh, which is now in its eighth month with no signs of de-escalation.

“As we build mutual trust and confidence, exercising self-control in conducting activities and avoiding actions that may further complicate the situation will go a long way toward achieving sustained peace in the region,” Singh said.

The minister emphasized India’s call for an open and inclusive order in the Indo-Pacific, based on respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of nations, the peaceful resolution of disputes through dialogue and adherence to international laws and regulations.

In the context of China’s belligerent behavior in the South China Sea, Singh reiterated India’s support for freedom of navigation and overflight for all in international waters in accordance with the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS ).

With a coup in Pakistan, without naming the country, Singh said that “structures that support and sustain terrorism continue to exist, including in the vicinity of India” and called for strengthening international mechanisms to jointly fight terrorism.

“Amid the current regional environment with visible tensions,” India appreciates the central role that ASEAN-led forums play in “promoting dialogue and commitment towards a pluralistic and cooperative security order” in Asia, he said.

