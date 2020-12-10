iaf-files-objections-to-netflix-trailer

Opinion

The Indian Air Force (IAF) on Wednesday opposed a trailer for an upcoming film starring veteran actor Anil Kapoor and director Anurag Kashyap, calling for certain scenes to be removed. The trailer for the film AK vs AK that the streaming platform Netflix calls its “first mockumentary drama” shows Kapoor wearing an Indian Air Force uniform using expletives in an apparent parody of the avant-garde Kashyap film style such as Gangs of Wasseypur. .

While the trailer for the film directed by Vikramaditya Motwane was released on Monday, the Indian Air Force Twitter user tweeted on Wednesday: “The IAF uniform in this video is not worn correctly and the language used is inappropriate. This does not conform to the standards of behavior of members of the Indian Armed Forces. Related scenes should be removed. ” The film will be released on Christmas Eve.

When contacted, an IAF official told the Hindustan Times that they came across the clip as part of their routine job of scanning social media for references to the force. “You can do a satire, but you cannot do it in the uniform of the Indian Air Force,” said the official who did not want to be identified in this report.

This is the second time in recent months that the IAF has expressed its dissatisfaction with Netflix content. Her objections to Janhvi Kapoor’s film Gunjan Saxena, which depicted the gender discrimination that a female pilot had to experience, are already being challenged in court. The IAF official did not rule out taking legal action against AK against AK. Hours later, Anil Kapoor, 63, tweeted an apology in a video statement. “It has come to my attention that my trailer has offended some people,” said the Slumdog Millionaire actor. “I sincerely want to offer my humble apologies for inadvertently hurting someone’s feelings.”

While a Netflix spokesperson declined to comment, the platform clarified its position on Twitter. “AK vs AK is a movie in which Anil Kapoor and his co-stars play themselves as actors. At no point does the film represent the Indian Air Force or our Armed Forces. We have nothing but the utmost respect for the brave people who protect our nation, ” the tweet read.