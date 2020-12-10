Human Rights Day 2020: ‘Recovering better: defending human rights’

Opinion

Human Rights Day is observed each year on December 10 since the United Nations General Assembly adopted the Universal Declaration of Human Rights on December 10, 1948, the first global document to describe human rights. The Declaration established a set of common basic values ​​both with regard to the vision of human beings and the relationship between the State and the individual. It also sets standards for human rights, which take precedence over political, economic, cultural and religious differences.

Human rights are rights that States, through international agreements, must guarantee to people. These rights serve to limit the power of the state over the individual.

The theme for Human Rights Day 2020 is “Recover Better – Defend Human Rights”. This chosen theme is in sync with the Covid pandemic. It is focused on creating equal opportunity for all and addressing the failures and disappointments that we were all exposed to due to Covid -19.

The agenda is to seize the day as an opportunity to reaffirm the importance of human rights in order to rebuild the world we seek, to achieve global solidarity, thus advocating for shared humanity among communities.

The UN website lists the measures that need to be taken into account when closing the gaps in human rights protection that have been exposed and fueled by the Covid-19 pandemic. These include: ending discrimination of any kind, tackling inequalities, fostering participation and solidarity, and promoting sustainable development.

The aim of this day is to engage the public and Human Rights partners, as well as the United Nations family, to take transformative action and show inspiring practical examples that could contribute to making societies resilient that can better recover. .