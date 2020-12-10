Hindustan Times News Updates: Justin Trudeau Government Did Not Want To Cancel Military Exercise With China, Reveal Secret Documents And All Latest News

Opinion

Justin Trudeau’s government did not want to cancel the military exercise with China, reveals secret documents

An aide to the Canadian Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, opposed a move by the Canadian military last year to cancel training with the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) due to security concerns, according to a media report. read more

Endless to stalemate in 3 laws, farmers build pressure with numbers

The number of farmers on the Delhi-Haryana borders is increasing with each passing day, and more from across Punjab and Haryana are heading straight to join the protest in the national capital against the three agricultural laws they consider detrimental to their livelihoods. read more

‘The new Parliament building will witness Atmanirbhar Bharat’: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for a new Parliament complex on Thursday, saying it will serve India in the 21st century. read more

Robot in Kerala Voting Booth Tells Voters to Follow Covid-19 Rules

Sivaraman Nair (68), a retired government official, was surprised Thursday morning when he arrived at his voting booth in the Ernakulam community hall to vote at the local polls. read more

India vs England: BCCI announces schedule, Ahmedabad to host day-night event

The Cricket Control Board in India (BCCI) announced on Thursday the itinerary for the England tour of India, which will begin with a four-match test series starting on February 5, 2021. Read more

Niharika Konidela marries Chaitanya Jonnalagadda, see her photos with Chiranjeevi, Allu Arjun and Ram Charan

In what can best be described as a grand royal wedding, actor Niharika Konidela married Chaitanya Jonnalagadda in Udaipur’s Udaivilas on Wednesday night. read more

Amid falling ratings, ratings, and toxic workplace allegations, Ellen Degeneres buys a $ 49 million home alongside Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

As the world reels with financial burdens due to the coronavirus pandemic, Ellen Degeneres, formerly beloved Ellen talk show host, also known for selling multi-million dollar homes, purchased a palatial Dennis Miller estate in an exclusive gated community in Montecito in an estimated $ 49 million. read more

New 2021 Harley-Davidson motorcycles to arrive in January, including Pan America

Legendary American motorcycle manufacturing brand Harley-Davidson announced Thursday that it will present a preview of the new Pan America Adventure motorcycle on January 19, 2021. read more

See: Rajnath Singh Calls on ASEAN Defense Ministers to Fight Bioterrorism and Pandemic