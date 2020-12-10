four-dead-and-five-injured-when-suv-collides-with-truck-in-dhanbad

Opinion

Four people were killed and five others, including two women, were injured in a horrific accident when a pickup truck they were traveling in crashed into the back of a truck on National Highway 2 in the Dhanbad district of Jharkhand on Wednesday night. and Thursday, police said. .

The van had left Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh for Pakur in Jharkhand and Birbhum in West Bengal.

The driver and three other people were killed on the spot. The police admitted five wounded to the Patliputra Medical College Hospital (PMCH) in Dhanbad for treatment.

The police officer said the incident occurred around 1.15am on Thursday. The SUV was moving behind the truck at high speed, collided with it when the truck slowed due to a speed switch near the village of Chali Bangla.

“The SUV got seriously stuck under the truck. We had to bring a crane to get it out and get the trapped people out after a 90 minute operation. We were unable to save four of them, but another five injured were sent to the Patliputra Medical College Hospital (PMCH) for treatment, ”said Santosh Kumar, Officer in Charge of Rajganj Police Station.

The police officer said nine people were in the van. The driver was from Varanasi, while two others were from Pakur and one from the Birbhum district of Bengal. “They were all workers returning to their hometown from Varanasi,” said a police officer.

PMCH medics said the survivors had suffered multiple injuries in the crash. Diagnostic tests are underway. If necessary, they could be referred to a super specialty hospital.