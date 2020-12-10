India Top Headlines

Drone spotted over IB in Jammu: BSF | India News

JAMMU: A Pakistani drone was seen flying over the International Border (IB) in the RS Pura sector of Jammu and Kashmir, and was forced to return after BSF troops fired at it on Wednesday night.

According to BSF sources, the drone movement was noticed around 7.15pm. “The troops shot him, after which the machine returned,” official sources said. They said the incident occurred near the Vikram border post and the occupying troops fired between 10 and 12 rounds.

Earlier on November 28, a Pakistani drone was spotted in the Arnia sector of Jammu district and had been forced back by BSF troops.

