Deputy CM Sisodia’s residence attacked by BJP thugs ‘in police presence’, alleges AAP

On Thursday, the AAP claimed that the home of Delhi’s chief deputy minister, Manish Sisodia, was “attacked by BJP thugs.”

The Delhi BJP, however, refuted the allegations, saying their protest was peaceful.

BJP workers previously held a protest near Sisodia’s residence over an alleged conspiracy to assassinate mayors and leaders of party-ruled municipal corporations that were organizing an indefinite dharna demanding payment of Kejriwal’s government dues.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also condemned the incident and wondered why the BJP was “so desperate every day in Delhi.”

“I strongly condemn the systematic, organized and violent attack on the house of Dy CM Manish Sisodia. The thugs entered his house in the presence of the police when he was away. Why is BJP so desperate every day in Delhi? “he tweeted.

At a press conference, AAP spokesman Saurabh Bhardwaj alleged that the police did not prevent the thugs from entering Sisodia’s residence and even removed the barricades around the house.

He also played a supposed video of the area outside of Sisodia’s residence where a group of people can be seen breaking in.

“BJP thugs attacked the home of the senior vice minister when he was not home. Delhi police assisted the BJP thugs in this act, ”added Bhardwaj.

There was no immediate reaction from the city police.

AAP leader Atishi called it a “black day” in Delhi’s political history.

“This is a black day in the political history of Delhi where the Union Interior Minister is now using his party thugs and Delhi police to attack the family of Party leader Aam Aadmi (AAP) and Senior Deputy Minister Manish Sisodia in his absence from his residence, “he said at the press conference.

In reaction to the charges, BJP Delhi Vice President Ashok Goel Devraha claimed that AAP leaders were trying to divert attention from the ‘conspiracy’ to kill BJP mayors and other corporate leaders.

“We protested in front of the Sisodia residence to make it clear that BJP workers are capable of responding to any kind of challenge,” he said.

The Delhi BJP filed a police complaint against Sisodia and AAP leader Durgesh Pathak on Wednesday alleging they were plotting to kill leaders of party-run municipal corporations.

Pathak had denied the accusation, saying that BJP has a habit of mixing random audios with random videos to “smear and smear” people’s image.

