‘Deplorable’: Amit Shah and Piyush Goyal condemn attack on JP Nadda’s convoy

Opinion

Union Interior Minister Amit Shah condemned the attack on the convoy of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief JP Nadda as he was heading to the Diamond Harbor area in the Parganas district of South West Bengal from Kolkata on Thursday.

“Today, the national president of BJP in Bengal @JPNadda was attacked. The attack is reprehensible. The central government is taking this attack very seriously. The government of Bengal will have to answer to the peace-loving people of the state for this sponsored violence, ”he wrote on Twitter.

Read also: JP Nadda cavalcade stoned in Bengal’s Abhishek Banerjee constituency

Shah added that the state had entered an era of tyranny under the Trinamool congressional government and democratic values ​​were being threatened in the state.

“Bengal has entered an era of tyranny, anarchy and darkness under the Trinamool government. The way in which political violence has been institutionalized and taken to the extreme within West Bengal under the TMC rule is sad and worrying for all those who believe in democratic values, ”he tweeted.

Union Minister Piyush Goyal also condemned the attack, calling it “deplorable,” adding that it was carried out in an attempt to stifle democracy.

Read also: BJP Chief JP Nadda’s convoy attacked in Bengal. Respond with prophecy 2021

“It was a deplorable incident. There were clear signals emanating from the establishment that they are uncomfortable with the growing popularity of the BJP. Try to muzzle democracy in West Bengal, ”he said.

“The strictest measures must be taken against thugs who attack the national president of the BJP. It is not just an attack on Nadda ji, but an attack on the democratic base of the country. We condemn the heinous incident of the attack on JP Nadda ji, ”he said.

Stones were thrown at Nadda’s vehicle and the car of BJP National Secretary General Kailash Vijayvargiya was also completely looted, people familiar with the events told the PTI news agency.

“On the way to Diamond Harbor, TMC supporters blocked the road and threw stones at Naddaji’s vehicle and other cars in the convoy. This just shows the true color of the TMC, ”Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh told PTI.