congress-boycotts-new-stone-laying-event-in-parliament

Opinion

On Thursday, Congress boycotted the groundbreaking ceremony for the new Parliament building, criticizing the event at a time when farmers were camped out on the outskirts of Delhi in protest against the Center’s new farm laws.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held the groundbreaking ceremony for the new building, which is expected to be completed for the 75th anniversary of India’s independence and is estimated to cost Rs 971 crore.

No one from Congress attended the inauguration ceremony, conducted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the presence of leading foreign politicians, industrialists and envoys, a party official said.

The official said that the leader of the opposition in the Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad and the leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury were invited to the function but did not attend.

Congressional chief spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said history would record that when farmers fought for their rights by protesting in the streets, Prime Minister Modi was busy laying the foundation stone for the new Parliament.

“Dear Prime Minister, Parliament is not mortar and stones. Visualize democracy. It soaks up the Constitution. It is economic-political-social equality. It is compassion and camaraderie. They are the aspirations of 130 crore Indians. What would a building built on the trampling of these values ​​represent? “he tweeted.

Surjewala said that in a democracy, power does not mean satisfying one’s whims and fantasies, but serving the people and the public interest. “Mr. Modi, history will also record that when the ‘Annadata’ (food producer) fought for your rights for 16 days on the streets, you were building a palace for yourself on behalf of Central Vista. In democracy, power is not a means to satisfy your whims, but a means for public service and public welfare, ”he said in another tweet in Hindi.

The main leader of Congress, Jairam Ramesh, said that the existing Parliament building “has a remarkable similarity to the Chausath Yogini Temple in Morena in Madhya Pradesh, while the new Parliament resembles the Pentagon in the United States.”

Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram said: “The foundations for a new Parliament building were laid on the ruins of a liberal democracy.”

Congressional spokesman Jaiveer Shergill said the decision to build the new building was “heartless, meaningless and without shame.”

“At a time when the nation is going through an economic recession, the BJP instead of granting any concession is conducting an ‘extravagant procession,” he said.