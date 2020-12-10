Center tries to sabotage farmers’ protest, alleges Punjab Minister Charanjit Channi

Opinion

Punjab Cabinet Minister Charanjit Singh Channi attacked the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government on Wednesday, claiming that it was trying to sabotage farmers ‘protest, and instead of solving farmers’ problems, it was trying to intimidate the boss. Minister Captain Amarinder Singh.

In a statement, Channi urged the BJP government to refrain from any acts, as the state people, the Congress party and the state government supported the prime minister.

“The BJP government should refrain from filing ED and CBI cases. The people of the state, the Congress party and the state government support the prime minister, ”Channi quoted the statement.

He further said that the Punjab government, headed by Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, has already passed four bills in the assembly to override the laws in the center and that the BJP government in the center was unable to digest the bills. historical.

“History reveals that Captain Amarinder Singh always stands firm as a rock with the people of Punjab and even resigned from Lok Sabha for the interest of the state or the termination of the water deal bills,” he added.

This comes amid the massive upheaval taking place in and around the national capital. Farmers across the country, mostly from Punjab and other northern states, are protesting three of the Center’s farm laws that were passed in Parliament in September by oral vote, despite opposition from opposition parties.

Farmers protest against the Agricultural Products Trade and Trade (Promotion and Facilitation) Act of 2020, the Agricultural Price Guarantee and Services (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of 2020 and the Essential Products (Amendment) Act of 2020.