India Top Headlines

Center Refers to Hooda-Led Panel’s Proposals on Reforms to Cornered Opposition | India News

NEW DELHI: In another attempt to embarrass opposition parties that support farmers’ protests, the proposal sent by the government to farmers concerned a committee headed by former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupendra Singh Hooda, who had recommended the repeal or review of the Agricultural Products Market. Committee Law (APMC).

Other committee members included CM Parkash Singh Badal (Punjab), Nitish Kumar (Bihar) and Mamata Banerjee (West Bengal). “In May 2010, a working group on agricultural products was created headed by Bhupendra Singh Hooda. The committee had as members the then CMs of Punjab, Parkash Singh Badal, West Bengal and Bihar, ”the government said in its letter to farmers’ unions.

The government claimed that the committee had recommended that restrictions on the marketing of agricultural products be removed. “The committee also recommended that there should be no monopoly in the markets for agricultural products, neither for mandi from APMCs nor for mandi from corporations,” the letter said.

He said the panel had suggested strengthening the private sector in the marketing of agricultural products and developing terminal markets with the help of individual entrepreneurs. The reference to the Hooda-led committee came days after BJP circulated letters from PNC Supreme Sharad Pawar, who as the Union’s agriculture minister in 2010-2011 had written to the CMs seeking changes to state APMC laws. to encourage private participation.

Original source