India Top Headlines

“Built after trampling democracy”: Cong targets the Center for the new Parliament building | India News

NEW DELHI: On Thursday, Congress attacked the Center for the new Parliament building and said what a building would represent when it is built after “trampling” democracy.

Congressional Chief Spokesman Randeep Surjewala said history would record that when farmers fought for their rights by protesting in the streets, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was busy laying the foundation stone for the new Parliament building.

“Dear Prime Minister, Parliament is not cement and stones. It visualizes democracy. It is steeped in the Constitution. It is economic-political-social equality. It is compassion and camaraderie. It is the aspirations of 130 crore of Indians. What Would a building be built on trampling these values ​​represent? “he said on Twitter.

Surjewala said that in a democracy, power does not mean satisfying one’s whims and fantasies, but serving the people and the public interest.

“Mr. Modi, history will also record that when the ‘Annadata’ (food producer) fought for your rights for 16 days on the streets, you were building a palace for yourself in the name of Central Vista. In democracy, power is not a means to satisfy your whims, but it is a means of public service and public welfare, “he said in another tweet in Hindi.

Congress has been accusing the central government of trampling on the rights of farmers who have been protesting against the Center’s new agricultural marketing laws.

Another congressional leader, Jairam Ramesh, said that the existing British-built Parliament building “bears a striking similarity to the Chausath Yogini Temple in Morena in Madhya Pradesh, while the new ‘atmanirbhar’ Parliament building bears an uncanny resemblance to the Pentagon in Washington DC ”.

He also shared pictures of the old and new Parliament buildings and the Pentagon and Morena Temple for comparison.

Congress leader P Chidambaram said: “The foundations for a new Parliament building were laid on the ruins of a liberal democracy.”

Congressional spokesman Jaiveer Shergill said the decision to build the new building was “ruthless”, “foolish” and “shameless”.

“At a time when the nation is going through an economic recession, the BJP instead of granting any concession is conducting an ‘extravagant procession,” he said.

Meanwhile, Dalit leader Udit Raj organized a protest march near Parliament against the laying of the first stone of the new building. The demonstration took place when the Prime Minister was laying the foundation stone for the new Parliament building.

“Our demand was to name the new building BR Ambedkar. The heavy police presence did not allow the protesters to reach Parliament,” he said.

“Ambedkar, the chief architect of the Constitution of India, deserves this honor. He is the voice of the voiceless people, “the national president of the Confederation of SC / ST organizations said in a statement.

The new Parliament building of India will have a triangular shape to reflect the importance of triangles being a sacred geometry in various religions, while its interiors will have three national symbols as main themes: Lotus, Peacock and Banyan Tree.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for the new building on Thursday, which is expected to be completed by the 75th anniversary of India’s independence and is estimated to cost Rs 971 crore.

The new building will be constructed close to the existing one under the Central Vista remodeling project.

Congress has opposed the remodeling bill and the new Parliament building. He has argued that the need of the moment is not to go ahead with the ambitious project, but to spend resources on the reconstruction of India and give a boost to the economy of the country that has been affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Original source