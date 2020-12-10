BJP leader Dilip Ghosh alleges security breach during party chief JP Nadda’s visit to Bengal

Opinion

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Dilip Ghosh on Thursday alleged a lack of security during party chairman JP Nadda’s visit to West Bengal. He said he has written to the Union Interior Minister Amit Shah and the state administration about the same. Ghosh alleged serious security flaws around Nadda’s shows on Wednesday.

“Today, during his different participation in Kolkata, it was observed that there were serious failures in the security arrangements, supposedly due to negligence and / or accidental approach of the State Police Department. At our party’s office in Hestings, Kolkata, there was a crowd of over 200 people with sticks, bamboos, etc. who were demonstrating waving black flags. Some got into the cars parked outside the office and raised slogans. The police did not intervene to arrest them and coincidentally allowed them to approach the close perimeter of Nadda Ji’s vehicle, ”Ghosh wrote in a letter.

Ghosh alleged that throughout the day’s program, the pilot car provided by the state police did not create a smooth and safe passage for Nadda to travel from one location to another, adding that her convoy stopped at many traffic lights, creating a great concern possible safety hazards.

“It has also been observed that there is a total violation by the Government of West Bengal to ensure the complete security arrangements according to the Government Protocol that are immediately related to the visit of Sri JP Nadda, a security category Z covered by CRPF” , Ghosh said.

On Thursday there will be a one-day program at Diamond Harbor. “Our Karyakartas party has informed us that tomorrow (Thursday) also the TMC thugs plan to make a big protest in various places on the way to Diamond Harbor from New Town. We have already informed the Minister of the Interior of West Bengal and the SP of the Soth 24 Parganas district so that they arrange adequate security cover for our National President. Unfortunately, the State Police Department does not commit to this serious issue, “said Ghosh.

Ghosh has asked Shah and the Bengal administration to issue the required directives to the state secretary of the interior on the issue of extending and providing adequate security coverage during today’s programs.

Nadda is on a two-day tour of West Bengal to participate in various programs aimed at strengthening the party cadre as well as its presence at the booth level.

He is expected to camp at Diamond Harbor, another TMC stronghold, adjacent to Kolkata in South Bengal. Diamond Harbor is the constituency of Abhishek Banerjee, who is a Member of Parliament for TMC and a nephew of the Prime Minister. The president of the BJP will address a press conference and will also address party cadres and interact with members of the fishing community.

Nadda’s tour is part of her 120-day national tour that aims to strengthen the party’s presence across the country.