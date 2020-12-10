BJP Cites Rajasthan Local Poll Win As Evidence Of Farmers’ Support For New Farm Laws | India News

India Top Headlines

NEW DELHI: The timing couldn’t have been more important. The BJP’s surprise victory over the ruling Congress in predominantly rural Rajasthan has been a shot in the arm for the party, which seeks to fend off pressure from farmers’ organizations and opposition parties.A jubilant BJP chief, JP Nadda, immediately attributed the victory to the party’s support among farmers, women, and the poor. At a press conference, I&B Minister Prakash Javadekar called the result huge and endorsed the large reforms.

“This is a great victory … this is the farmers’ mandate for agricultural reforms,” ​​Javadekar said. He pointed to a series of victories that BJP has won across various geographies, from Telangana in the south to Bihar and Arunachal Pradesh in the east, after farm laws were passed, in the wake of the Covid-19 outbreak and in defiance of the ‘campaign of disinformation launched by the opposition ”.

“Whether it’s northeast, east, south, whatever direction you go, it’s the BJP everywhere,” he added.

The final BJP count in Rajasthan’s panchayat corps was 1,836 against 1,718 in Congress. He outscored Congress in zila parishad polls with an impressive score of 323-246.

The victory came as a surprise because the BJP is considered faction-ridden in the state with an influential group led by former CM Vasundhara Raje, often at odds with others. The vote was preceded by a dispute with Hanuman ally Prasad Beniwal’s Rashtriya Loktantrik Party, which withdrew due to farmers’ demand to repeal all three agricultural laws.

By contrast, Congress, led by CM Ashok Gehlot, who challenged a rebellion by his former MP Sachin Pilot, was seen as the favorite for the contest. Gehlot had overtaken the BJP to seize control of four of the six municipal bodies for which elections were recently held.

However, it was the unsavory BJP, who also faced the historical pattern of local polls in favor of the ruling party, who prevailed, dealing yet another blow to Congress in a direct contest.

While it is a morale booster for the BJP, it is a blow to Gehlot, who last week alleged a new BJP-backed plot to overthrow him. The CM, which was considered one of those with the potential to handle at least a part of the portfolio of the recently deceased congressional problems advisor Ahmed Patel, may have to deal with a new episode of dissent, as the unhappiness of Pilot is not a secret.

Interestingly, the defeat comes in the wake of Gehlot’s aggression against the BJP governments’ moves to criminalize “love jihad” and this may also be cause for celebration among the larger Sangh Parivar outside of Rajasthan.

Voters like the BJP because they don’t like the negative policies of the opposition. They want the development of the country and they have faith in the leadership of Narendra Modi, ”said Javadekar.