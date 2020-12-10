bjp-bengal-unit-informs-amit-shah-about-alleged-failures-in-the-security-coverage-of-party-chief-nadda

Opinion

The West Bengal unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party sent a letter to the Union Minister of the Interior, Amit Shah, informing the latter of the alleged failures in the security coverage of the BJP National Chairman JP Nadda during his tour of the state.

The letter also asks Shah to direct the West Bengal interior secretary to provide adequate security for Nadda, who was in the state on a two-day tour.

“We ask that you issue the required directives to the state secretary of the interior on the issue of extending and providing adequate security coverage during the JP Nadda show tomorrow (December 10). This is especially important in view of the serious security breaches in Kolkata today (9 December) during their program, ”read the letter written by State President Dilip Ghosh.

On Wednesday, Nadda participated in a door-to-door campaign in Bhowanipore in southern Kolkata, which is home to the head of the Trinamool Congress, Mamata Banerjee. On Thursday, he would be camping at Diamond Harbor in South 24 Parganas, which is the constituency of Abhishek Banerjee, TMC MP and Mamata Banerjee’s nephew.

“At our party’s Hastings office in Kolkata, there was a crowd of more than 200 armed with sticks, bamboos, etc., raising black flags. Some got into the cars parked outside the office and raised slogans. The police did not intervene to arrest them and accidentally allowed them to get close to Nadda’s vehicle, ”the letter says.

It also alleged that the pilot car did not provide any smooth passage and the convoy stopped at various traffic intersections, raising safety concerns.

Ghosh’s letter also alleged that the state government failed to guarantee the full security arrangements according to government protocol during the visit of the head of the BJP who has category Z security coverage by CRPF.

Senior police officials declined to comment, saying the state Department of the Interior would do so. The state government had not issued a statement until 12 noon.