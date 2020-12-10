India Top Headlines

Attack on Nadda’s convoy: ‘Drama to divert attention’, Mamata Banerjee attacks BJP | India News

NEW DELHI: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee took aim at the Bharatiya Janata Party on Thursday, claiming that the incident of the attack on the convoy of BJP President JP Nadda in the state is a ‘drama to divert attention’ from the lack of attendance at its demonstration.

He also referred to Nadda as ‘chaddha, Nadda, fadda, bhaddha’. “They (BJP) have no other job. Sometimes the Home Secretary is here, other times their Chaddha, Nadda, Fadda, Bhaddha is here. When they have no audience, they call their workers for doing nautanki,” Banerjee said in a public. rally in Kolkata.

Hours earlier, Nadda’s convoy was stoned by alleged TMC workers in Sirakol while traveling to Diamond Harbor in the South 24 Parganas district to address a demonstration there.

Wondering why 50 cars were behind Nadda’s vehicle, the Trinamool congressional supreme said that only three cars were part of her convoy. “There were 50 cars in his (Nadda’s) convoy, followed by 30 media cars and 40 motorcycles,” Banerjee, who also has the Home (Police) portfolio, said at a farmers’ rally here.

“So it was planned?” he asked, questioning whether a stone was thrown at the last car in the convoy and photos and videos were taken for propaganda purposes.

He asked how Nadda’s car could be attacked when the BJP leaders are protected by central security forces such as the CISF, CRPF or BSF. “It depends on the central forces. It provides central police security to so many people without informing the state,” he said.

Maintaining that law and order is a matter of state, the prime minister said that the Center is still interfering in it.

“Is it to demolish the federal structure (of the country)?” Banerjee asked.

The supreme of TMC affirmed that the state government is blamed when there is some kind of problem.

Banerjee alleged that BJP workers create a scandal in front of his residence or gherao his vehicle every time he goes to Delhi. “Remember that you can expect respect only when you give it,” he said.

(With inputs from agencies)

