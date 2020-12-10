India Top Headlines

“Alexa, what is an Indian father?” | India News

What is an Indian father? Twitterati had a field day with the question after reports suggested that Suyash Mehta will become the first Indian-born NBA referee.

The online rumor came after journalist Shashank Bengali shared two images from his verified Twitter account, with the caption: “Alexa, what is an Indian father?” One of the images, originally posted by a @Hoopistani user, referred to Mehta’s appointment as a referee of “Indian origin”. The other was a response to that post, asking, “why not an NBA player?”

Wednesday’s tweet sparked a series of investigations into the incredibly high standards Asian parents set for their children. Tweeple wrote about other professions Mehta could have chosen. “Why not an orthopedic surgeon team? Why not a medical referee? Why not vice president? came in the answers.

Jokes about Desi parents’ expectations of their children are common among Indians in the diaspora. “An Indian father would ask for MBA, not NBA,” someone replied.

One user said sympathetically, “I can tell you from experience that Chinese parents are the same.” Pat said: “Imagine the pressure on children when one parent is Indian and the other is Chinese! OMG!!!”

Times of India