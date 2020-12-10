India Top Headlines

5,000 UP farmers receive recovery notices, may lose their land | India News

BIJNOR: A cooperative bank sent notices to more than 5,000 farmers in the Bijnor district of Uttar Pradesh for allegedly defaulting on loan payments, a precursor before the lender seized farmland that farmers had mortgaged, reports Harveer You gave. According to UP Sahkari Gram Vikas Bank, up to 5,116 farmers owe him around 32 million rupees. Bank Deputy Secretary Amit Tyagi said: “There are 5,116 defaulters who have taken out loans. The bank has given them notices. ”

A look at the profile of these farmers revealed that the majority of these “defaulters” are sugarcane producers. And for the past few months, they have been waiting for the sugar mills to settle their quotas. Officials said the mills still have to pay Rs 350 crore to farmers for the previous season’s crop they had purchased. When asked about the payments for this season, the mills said they have not yet calculated them due to the delay in announcing the state advisory price (SAP).

Digambar Singh, state chairman of the youth wing of Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU), said: “Banks are issuing recovery notices to farmers who have not repaid the loan. But no action is being taken against the factory owners in default … The government should ask the factory owners to settle the quotas. If farmers are oppressed in the name of recovery notices, we will launch an agitation. ”

Original source