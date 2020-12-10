India Top Headlines

500 women apply for Haj trip without a male partner | India News

NEW DELHI: Despite the fear of Covid-19, the strict protocols and the higher costs involved due to the necessary security arrangements, has so far prevented many potential applicants from registering for Haj-2021, there are around 500 women without a mehram (male partner) featured on the list of 42,000 odd applicants who meet all the standards, Ambika Pandit reports.

On Thursday, which was supposed to be the last day for the submission of applications, the Union Minister for Minority Affairs, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, said that applications for Haj 2021 (scheduled for June-July) can now be submitted. until January 10.

A change in policy two years ago for the first time allowed Muslim women over the age of 45 to travel in groups of four or more without mehram for Haj. The number of Muslim women who traveled to Medina in this category was 1,340 in 2018 and 2,340 in 2019. Over the years, the maximum number of applicants has been from Kerala and officials from the Indian Haj Committee said that this year also the maximum number of applications in the category ‘without mehram’ has been from Kerala so far.

In addition to these 500 new female applicants, more than 2,100 women, who had applied in this category for Haj 2020 but were unable to go due to travel restrictions imposed by the pandemic, also have the option to travel next year in based on your previous request. By Haj 2020, the Committee received almost 2.15 lakh of applications of which 1.40 lakh were approved. However, all approved applicants were reimbursed when Haj’s trip was postponed due to the pandemic.

