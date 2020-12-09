US India Arms Procurement Increases to $ 3.4 Billion in 2020

Opinion

India’s arms procurement from the United States jumped from a meager $ 6.2 million to a whopping $ 3.4 billion in the final year of the Donald Trump administration, according to official data.

According to data released by the Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA), the jump in US arms sales to India comes at a time when US arms sales to other countries it has dropped to $ 50.8 billion in 2020 from $ 55.7. billion in 2019.

In 2019, US arms sales to foreign countries were $ 55.7 billion. In 2017, it was $ 41.9 billion, he said.

The top buyers of U.S. weapons in 2020 were India ($ 3.4 billion vs. $ 6.2 million in fiscal 2019), Morocco ($ 4.5 billion vs. $ 12.4 million), Poland ($ 4.7 billion vs. $ 673 million), Singapore ($ 1.3 billion versus $ 137 million), Taiwan ($ 11.8 billion versus $ 876 million) and the United Arab Emirates ($ 3.6 billion versus $ 1.1 billion), the data showed.

Several countries reported a drop in US arms purchases.

Among them are Saudi Arabia, which went from $ 14.9 billion in 2019 to $ 1.2 billion in 2020, Afghanistan ($ 1.1 billion less than $ 1.6 billion), Belgium ($ 41.8 million less than $ 5.5 billion). US dollars), Iraq (US $ 368). million to $ 1.4 billion) and South Korea ($ 2.1 billion to $ 2.7 billion).

According to the 2020 edition of the Historical Sales Book, India purchased $ 754.4 million worth of weapons in 2017 and $ 282 million in 2018. Between 1950 and 2020, US arms sales to India in the Sales category Military Abroad (FMS) was $ 12.8 billion. .

For Pakistan, the official figures reflected that the arms sales under FMS occurred, even though there was a freeze on any military and security assistance to Islamabad by the Trump administration.

In 2020, arms sales from the United States to Pakistan were USD 146 million, in 2018 it was USD 65 million and in 2017 it was USD 22 million.

In 2019, there was no sale of US military weapons to Pakistan. In fact, the United States reimbursed $ 10.8 million to Pakistan, earmarked for the purchase of weapons.

Between 1950 and 2020, Pakistan purchased $ 10 billion worth of weapons from the US under FMS.

However, the total supply of US military weapons to Pakistan is much higher, as a large part of the weapons to Pakistan has passed from the United States as military and security assistance.

According to Undersecretary of State for Military Political Affairs, Clarke Cooper, fiscal year 2020 saw a total of $ 175.8 billion in US government-authorized arms exports.Overall, this represents an increase of 2.8 percent. percent from fiscal year 2019. The total value of government-to-government FMS cases authorized by the Department of State implemented by the Defense Security Cooperation Agency decreased 8.3 percent from $ 55.39 billion in in fiscal 2019 to $ 50.78 billion in fiscal 2020. “The dollar value of potential FMS sales, formally notified to Congress, also increased by more than 50 percent from $ 58.33 billion to $ 87. , 64 billion. This was driven by the potential July sale of F-35 jets worth USD 23.11 billion to Japan, which was the second largest FMS notification ever authorized by the State Department, ”Cooper said.

Commercial Direct Sales (DCS), which are the export business licenses authorized by the State Department, totaled $ 124.3 billion in fiscal 2020, and this was up from $ 114.7 billion in the year fiscal 2019, he said. “This represented an increase of 8.4 percent. This total value covers authorizations for hardware, defense services and technical data. The total number of licenses issued decreased 20 percent from 36,111 in fiscal 2019 to 28,800 in fiscal 2020, ”Cooper said.

The largest commercial DCS notified to Congress in fiscal 2020 included an $ 8.39 billion sale to Australia, Canada, Denmark, Italy, Japan and the United Kingdom for F-35 components.

This also included a $ 3.2 billion sale to Australia for P-8 aircraft parts, and a $ 2.48 billion sale to the UK and Australia for E-7 airborne early warning and control aircraft, Cooper said.