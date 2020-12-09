Two unidentified terrorists killed in Pulwama, ongoing operation

Opinion

Two unidentified terrorists were killed in an encounter in the Pulwama district of southern Kashmir on Wednesday morning, police said.

Police, the army and the CRPF launched a joint operation in the early hours of the morning after the forces received information that two or three terrorists were hiding in the village of Tiken in Pulwama.

The police spokesman confirmed the death of two terrorists in the meeting that still continues.

02 # Unidentified Terrorists Killed. # Operation in progress. More details to follow, ”the J&K police spokesman tweeted.

Police have not disclosed the identity of the murdered terrorists. This is the third operation launched by the forces in Kashmir since last night. Two other operations were launched in northern Kashmir, however, no contact was made with terrorists during these cordon and search operations.