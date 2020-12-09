Today’s meeting with the Center canceled, will discuss after the draft of the proposal: farmer leader

Opinion

A day after the meeting with Union Minister Amit failed to move forward as farmers continued to demand the removal of three contentious agricultural laws, Bharatiya Kisan Union spokesman Rakesh Tikait said Wednesday’s meeting, the sixth round of talks between the agitated farmers and the central leadership is canceled. . He said they will hold a meeting after the Center submits the draft proposal and will decide on its next move thereafter.

“We will hold a meeting on the draft that the Center will send. That meeting is canceled. The draft will be discussed and the further course of action will be decided. We hope that things are clear today from 4-5 pm, ”Tikait told the ANI news agency.