India Top Headlines

The government must have no illusions, farmers will not compromise: Rahul Gandhi | India News

NEW DELHI: Congressional leader Rahul Gandhi said Wednesday that the government should not be under the misunderstanding that farmers will back down from their protest and that opposition parties are with farmers in their demand for repeal of three recently enacted farm laws.

Gandhi, who was interacting with the media alongside the leaders of the NCP, CPM, DMK and CPI after delivering a memorandum to President Ram Nath Kovind, said, “If the farmers don’t stand up today, they won’t be able to go back to do what”.

He said that the farmer will not give up his demands.

He alleged that “agricultural bills were imposed” and it was “an insult” to the country’s farmers.

When asked about farmers unions rejecting the government’s proposals for changes to the three laws, Gandhi said the government should not remain in any misunderstanding.

“The farmer will not commit. Because they have understood that if they do so, they will have no future in the country. And I tell the farmers that if they don’t stop today, they won’t be able to stop again.” . Don’t worry, we are with you. No one can turn you back. You are India, “he said.

Gandhi said that the farmer works for the country all day and the laws are “against the farmers.”

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said the bills are in the interest of farmers. “If they are in the farmers’ interest, why are they protesting? Why are they angry? The laws are aimed at handing over the country’s agricultural system to the friends of the prime minister and the farmer has understood this,” he alleged.

He said that no one can stand up to the power of the farmers and that the government should have no illusions.

“The government should not think that the peasants will back down, they will be scared. The peasant of the country will not be afraid. Until now, the laws are repealed, they will not move (from their protest),” he added.

He said the bills were passed without discussion, without conversation with the opposition parties, and certainly without discussion with the farmers of this country who have built this country.

“So the way the bills were imposed, we see it as an insult to the farmers of this country. The Kisan has lost faith in the government. The Kisan does not believe that the government is acting in their interest and is that’s why lakhs of them are on the streets, without violence, with compassion on the streets. They are fighting in the cold with total respect. So, we inform the President that it is absolutely critical that this bill be withdrawn, “he said.

In addition to Gandhi, the head of NCP, Sharad Pawar, Sitaram Yechury of CPM, D Raja of CPI and TKS Elangovan of DMK met with the president and presented a memorandum.

Original source