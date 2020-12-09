Tamil Nadu CM visits regions affected by rains, says more than 80,000 hectares of crops affected

Opinion

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Wednesday inspected damage caused by rains here and other adjacent regions, distributed relief to people and said crops on more than 80,000 hectares have been damaged.

After inspecting flooded agricultural lands in Nagapattinam and Tiruvarur districts, Palaniswami said that due to the recent cyclone ‘Nivar’, 15,660 hectares of crops were affected, including 3,473 hectares of horticultural crops.

In the aftermath of cyclone ‘Burevi’, crops stretching over 66,874 hectares were damaged, he told reporters.

“The water level has not dropped yet. If some affected areas have been left out, the damage there must also be taken into account and a report must be presented by the district collectors and I have guided them in this regard, “he said, adding that the affected crops include rice paddies and plantations. banana. .

The central government has been urged to delegate its team to also assess the damage caused by Cyclone Burevi and they will surely visit Tamil Nadu, he said.

An inter-ministerial core team assessing the damage caused in Tamil Nadu by the ‘Nivar’ completed its task and called Palaniswami at the Secretariat in Chennai on Tuesday before leaving for Delhi.

In addition to damage to crops, 9,907 houses have been affected due to the two recent cyclones, Palaniswami said.

The leaders of the fishermen’s panchayat presented a memorandum calling for appropriate corrective measures to strengthen the wall of the rubble mound in the fishing port of Tarangambadi that was damaged during recent cyclones.

Reiterating his government’s support for agricultural laws, the Chief Minister said that even DMK’s electoral manifesto for the 2016 Assembly polls ensured a new policy for marketing agricultural products by overcoming barriers as intermediaries.

“Farm laws are opposed out of political revenge,” he alleged.

On the head of DMK, MK Stalin, criticizing the proposed caste poll as an electoral stunt, he said: “He (Stalin) will only comment in that way. The survey will be completed for sure. ”Palaniswami began his tour after offering special prayers at Vailankanni church and Nagore dargah.

The Chief Minister, who inspected the flood-stricken Cuddalore on Tuesday, inspected Nagapattinam and Tiruvarur districts today and distributed relief materials to affected people.

Furthermore, he visited damaged houses and also gave an order to a beneficiary to rebuild his house under the greenhouse plan (Chief Minister’s Solar Greenhouse Plan).

Accompanied by ministers and officials, Palaniswami participated in a special prayer in the sanctuary basilica in Vailankanni.

He also prayed at the dargah of Saint Hazrath Syed Shahul Hameed Quadir Wali in Nagore.

Later, he visited the Dharmapuram Aadhennam, a former Shaivite Math, in Mayiladuthurai and sought the blessings of the Pontiff Sri Sri Masilamani Desika Gnanasambandha Paramacharya Swami, along with his cabinet colleagues.

Palaniswami stopped his convoy in many places and interacted with the farmers and listened to their complaints and assured relief.