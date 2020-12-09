Stop Playing With Farmers: SAD Will Focus On Farm Laws

Opinion

The Shiromani Akali Dal on Wednesday called on the BJP-run Center to “stop playing games” with innocent farmers and withdraw the three agricultural laws “immediately and unconditionally.”

The SAD, which had withdrawn from the National Democratic Alliance amid constant criticism from Congress after the laws were enacted, also supported farmers’ rejection of the Center’s proposal on these laws.

“These proposals were nothing more than delaying and diversionary tactics and tricks that farmers have rightly rejected,” he said.

“We are with the farmers in everything and in every way,” he added.

Farmer leaders on Wednesday rejected a government proposal on the three controversial agricultural marketing laws and said they would intensify their agitation against the legislation with a national protest on December 14.

In a statement here, Akali’s senior leader Bikram Singh Majithia said that there was nothing new in these proposals. “These are the same proposals that had been rejected by the SAD before resigning from the government and the NDA to support farmers,” he said. “It is so tragic that the country’s ‘annadata’, the farmers, are battling a cruel and biting cold together with their families, from babies as young as 14 days to the elderly in their 80s and 90s,” said the Akali leader.

He urged the government to “abandon its stubborn refusal to listen to farmers and announce an unconditional and unreserved acceptance of their demands.” “The government says that agricultural laws are intended for the welfare of farmers. If the farmers do not want this, it is absolutely unreasonable, wrong and undemocratic to impose these laws on them, ”said the former minister. Akali’s high-ranking leader expressed great concern about how “the bland and civilized image of our country is taking a huge impact throbbing with the government’s repressive handling of a peaceful uproar.”

“How ironic that people and institutions around the world, including the UN, have been deeply moved and extended solidarity with our brave but troubled farmers while our own elected government remains absolutely insensitive and insensitive to their sufferings,” Majithia claimed. . .

“The indescribable miseries, faced by the country’s supporters, present a moving human spectacle that can move even the most ruthless enemy,” he said.

The Akali leader claimed that the government’s “apathy” towards its people and its “love and preference for wealthy corporations” have brought back memories of the “colonial rulers.”

“The pity is greater because the rulers of today are not foreigners but our own elected representatives. People chose them in the hope that they could approach their problems as a father does in a family. Unfortunately, the father has become cruel and ruthless against his own children, ”he alleged.