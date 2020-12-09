special-divers-could-be-the-only-hope-for-2-miners-from-jharkhand-trapped-for-2-days

Opinion

A team of professional divers from Cuttack of Odisha was commissioned Wednesday morning to rescue two miners trapped in an underground coal mine flooded since Tuesday morning in the Mugma coal mine area of ​​Jharkhand in Eastern Coalfield Limited (ECL).

The general manager of the Mugma area (GM) of ECL Sanctoria (Burdman district in West Bengal), Vibhash Chandra Singh, told the media that, in addition to the teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) of Ranchi and Asansol, a squad of six divers from Odisha has been pressured. to rescue the two miners.

“We have also installed four pumps to pump water from the underground coal mine seam so that trapped miners can get out as quickly as possible,” he said.

Authorities said pump operator Basiya Manjhi (56) and his assistant Manik Bauri (52) disappeared after water suddenly flooded a layer of the mine around 4 am on Tuesday. A total of four miners were participating in the dewatering exercise at the mine at the time.

While two of them left, Basiya Manjhi and Manik Bauri were missing, authorities said.

Rescue teams from Mugma (Dhanbad) and Sitarampur (West Bengal) were the first to deploy to search for the missing miners. When they failed, mine management sought the help of Professional Diving Services, Cuttack.

AD Mishra, director of the General Directorate of Mine Safety (DGMS), the country’s mine monitoring body, also arrived at the scene with his team. “Our first priority is to get the missing miners out of the underground mine. From then on, an investigation would start, ”he said.

Samir Tudu, one of the four miners, who got out safely, said a huge stream of water suddenly flooded the place where they were working. Together with Vikash Bhuian they managed to get out of the mine in time.