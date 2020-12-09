India Top Headlines

Russia Accuses US-Led West Of Trying To “Undermine” Its Close Relations With India | India News

MOSCOW: Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov accused the US-led West of trying to “undermine” Russia’s close association and privileged relations with India.

Speaking at a meeting of Russia’s Council on International Affairs of the state think tank via video link on Tuesday, Lavrov said the West is trying to restore the unipolar world order that would include all states except Russia and China with the that I would try. then.

“It is unlikely that ‘Poles’ like Russia and China will be subservient to it. However, India is currently the subject of the persistent, aggressive and devious policy of Western countries as they are trying to involve it in anti-China games promoting Indo-Pacific Strategies, the so-called ‘Quad’, “said Russia’s Foreign Minister, quoted by him.

The United States, Japan, India, and Australia had shaped the long-pending proposal in 2017 to establish the “Quad,” or Quadrilateral Coalition to counter China’s aggressive behavior in the Indo-Pacific region.

The United States says Quad is not an alliance, but a group of countries driven by shared interests and values ​​and interested in strengthening a rules-based order in the strategically important Indo-Pacific region.

“At the same time, the West is trying to undermine our close association and privileged relations with India. This is the goal of the very harsh US pressure on New Delhi in the area of ​​military and technical cooperation (with Russia),” said the chief Russian diplomat. additional.

In 2018, India and Russia announced that they had upgraded their strategic partnership to a “special privileged strategic partnership”.

In October 2018, India signed a $ 5 billion deal with Russia to purchase five units of the S-400 air defense missile systems, despite the Trump administration’s warning that going ahead with the contract may lead to the sanction of the United States.

The S-400, known as Russia’s most advanced long-range surface-to-air missile defense system, can destroy incoming hostile aircraft, missiles and even drones at ranges of up to 400 km.

Rejecting objective trends toward the formation of a multipolar world, the US-led West has launched a “game,” Lavrov said.

“He has postponed Russia and China for later and is trying to attract everyone else to a unipolar world by all possible means. For our part, we will promote a unifying agenda,” he said.

He said that under the circumstances, the role of contacts between political scientists and expert communities is becoming much more important.

