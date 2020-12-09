Policies and regulatory regime must evolve to reap the full benefits of 5G: Trai boss

Opinion

Next-generation 5G technology would have a transformative impact on Indian industries and society, putting them on an “unprecedented growth trajectory” and consequently, the policies, licensing framework and regulatory regime must evolve to take advantage of all their benefits, Trai Chairman PD Vaghela said Wednesday. .

Describing 5G as a “game changer”, Vaghela said it will be widely used not only within telecommunications but by all other sectors, and will help bridge the gap between urban and rural areas.

“To reap its benefits, the country’s policies, licensing and regulatory environment must also evolve to enable 5G,” said Vaghela while addressing the India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2020.

The Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) is working “wholeheartedly” in this direction, Vaghela said.

Supportive policies need to be developed to position India as a global destination for technology products, Vaghela said.

Additionally, he said that 5G would usher in seamless coverage, ultra-high speeds, and highly reliable communications for mission-critical applications.

“5G promises a new range of services for consumers and businesses, beyond traditional voice and data, through enabling technologies such as the Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI), robotics, augmented reality and virtual reality. and a host of new emerging applications. ” he said.

It would also bring use cases such as smart cities, smart manufacturing, smart agriculture, and industrial automation, among others, as well as promoting spectrum and network efficiency.

“5G is likely to transform Indian industries and society, accelerating them on an unprecedented growth trajectory,” he said.