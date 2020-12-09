PM Modi, Nitin Gadkari wish Sonia Gandhi on her birthday | India News

India Top Headlines

NEW DELHI: On Wednesday, Prime Minister Modi extended a warm greeting to Acting President of Congress, Sonia Gandhi, on her 74th birthday.The prime minister took to Twitter and wished him “a long and healthy life.” He wrote: “Birthday wishes for little Sonia Gandhi ji. May God bless her with a long and healthy life.”

The Minister of the Union of Road and Highway Transport, Nitin Gadkari, also tweeted his wishes to the UPA president. He said and we quoted: “Birthday greetings to Indian National Congress Party Chairman Smt. Sonia Gandhi Ji. May you be blessed with good health and long life.”

High sources of the party announced yesterday Sonia’s decision not to celebrate her birthday this year, in support of the protest of the peasants and the anguish caused by the prevailing pandemic situation in the country. The party’s general secretary, KC Venugopal, also ordered all heads of state in Congress to avoid all kinds of celebrations.

