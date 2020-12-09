India Top Headlines

Opposition delegation meets with president and seeks to repeal agricultural laws News from India

NEW DELHI: A delegation of opposition parties, including Rahul Gandhi, Sharad Pawar and left-wing leaders, met with President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday to call for the repeal of the three farm laws that thousands of farmers have been protesting against in various borders of the national capital.

The five-member delegation of opposition leaders included CPM Secretary General Sitaram Yechury, CPI Secretary General D Raja, and DMK leader TKS Elangovan, as well as Gandhi and Pawar.

“We met with the president and informed him of our opinion on the three agricultural laws. We have asked for their repeal. We informed the president that it is essential that they withdraw,” Gandhi told reporters after meeting with the president.

He said the way the farm laws were passed in Parliament, “We think it was an insult to farmers and that’s why they are protesting in the cold weather.”

The former head of Congress said the new laws appeared to be aimed at handing over the agricultural sector to “friends of the prime minister,” but farmers are not afraid, will not back down and will continue their peaceful agitation.

NCP leader Pawar said that several political parties have petitioned the president for these agricultural laws to be repealed as they were not discussed with stakeholders or the Select Committee of Parliament.

Yechury said: “We told the president that the three farm laws were passed undemocratic in Parliament and we have sought the repeal of these laws.”

The opposition delegation was limited to five due to the Covid-19 situation.

The three farm laws enacted in September have been projected by the government as major reforms in the agriculture sector that will cut out middlemen and allow farmers to sell anywhere in the country.

However, protesting farmers have expressed their fear that the new laws would pave the way to remove the Minimum Livelihood Price safety cushion and wipe out the mandis, leaving them at the mercy of large corporations.

