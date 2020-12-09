India Top Headlines

No hope from the president on farm laws, says Digvijaya Singh | India News

INDORE: Congressional Leader Digvijaya Singh said on Wednesday that he has no hope from President Ram Nath Kovind ahead of his meeting with a joint delegation of opposition parties to be held on Wednesday regarding the recently enacted central farm laws.

“A delegation of 24 political parties will meet with the president today regarding the anti-farmer laws. I have no hope of his majesty. These 24 political parties should also discuss with all the groups under the NDA that are with the farmers. Nitishji I should put pressure on Modiji, “Singh tweeted (roughly translated from Hindi).

Communist Party of India (Marxist) politburo member Sitaram Yechury said Tuesday that a joint delegation of opposition parties that will include Congress, the CPI and the DMK, in addition to his party, will meet with the president today. Ram Nath Kovind regarding the recently enacted core agricultural laws.

“A joint delegation of Opposition parties will meet with President Kovind on December 9 at 5 pm. The delegation will include Rahul Gandhi, Sharad Pawar, a leader of DMK and a leader of the CPI and others,” Yechury told ANI.

“Rashtrapati Bhawan has said that due to the Covid-19 protocol, no more than five leaders can meet with the president. We have asked that the rules be relaxed for all representatives of the 11 signatories in the letter against these laws,” he said. additional.

Meanwhile, Digvijaya Singh had criticized RSS yesterday while opposing the farm bill, saying that RSS is not a registered organization nor do they have membership, yet it is the most powerful organization without any responsibility.

“Why are you silent today? We want to ask Mohan Bhagwat if Modiji is not listening to the farmers union and farmers, then Sangh should stop supporting Modiji. BJP is looting the country, all they care about is triple talaq, love- jihad, NCR, “Singh said.

